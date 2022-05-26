LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for LXP Industrial Trust in a research report issued on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.99.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

LXP stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,260 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,153.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,777.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Frary bought 10,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,985.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $210,075. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

