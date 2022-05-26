Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut shares of Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.3% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,478,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 2,462.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 42,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $63.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

