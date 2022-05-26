LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) to post $14.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.78 billion and the lowest is $14.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $11.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $54.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.07 billion to $56.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $49.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.35 billion to $53.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $109.01 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

