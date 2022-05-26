Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MACE stock remained flat at $$0.27 during trading hours on Thursday. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,615. Mace Security International has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.
Mace Security International Company Profile (Get Rating)
