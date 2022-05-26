Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Short Interest Down 68.0% in May

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DRAY opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,322,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,830,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,346 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth $13,441,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $12,362,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 999,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

