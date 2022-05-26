Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Up 252.4% in May

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 252.4% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE MGU traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.90. 60,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,736. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is a boost from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,355,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

