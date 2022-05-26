Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

M stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on M shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 126.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after buying an additional 2,118,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Macy’s by 140.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 573,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Macy’s by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 341,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.