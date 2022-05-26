Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.53-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.51 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.53-4.95 EPS.

Macy’s stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $37.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

