Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.53-$4.95 EPS.

NYSE:M opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global cut Macy’s to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 31.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 138,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 32,816 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $1,771,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

