Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Down 64.1% in May

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the April 30th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE MCN opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $8.54.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 773,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 40,206 shares in the last quarter.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (Get Rating)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.