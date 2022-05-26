Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Down 64.1% in May

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the April 30th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE MCN opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $8.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (Get Rating)
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
