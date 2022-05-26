MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MMYT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

MMYT opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

