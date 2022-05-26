Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAC. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 1,341,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 714,650 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $12,617,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,046,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 77,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,425,000.

NASDAQ MLAC remained flat at $$10.13 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,023. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

