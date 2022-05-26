Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.33 Million

Brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) to announce $329.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.11 million and the highest is $330.70 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $276.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.65. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

