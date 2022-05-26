Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.33 Million

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUUGet Rating) to announce $329.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.11 million and the highest is $330.70 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $276.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUUGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.65. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98.

About Malibu Boats (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.