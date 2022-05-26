Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. 152,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,076. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $107.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 46.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $82,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 81,806.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,259,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 431,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

