Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 262.9% from the April 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNGPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Man Group from GBX 295 ($3.71) to GBX 300 ($3.78) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.49) to GBX 301 ($3.79) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 270 ($3.40) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Man Group from GBX 285 ($3.59) to GBX 305 ($3.84) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.20.

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF remained flat at $$2.86 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Man Group has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.