Manuel Bronstein Sells 32,695 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RBLX stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,264,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,471,861. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,598,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 131,594.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after buying an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.