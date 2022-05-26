Marguerite M. Elias Sells 30,000 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,522.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GOGO traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.71. 37,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,647. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at $73,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

