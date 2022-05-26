Mark Tueffers Sells 2,000 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $59,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Tueffers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Mark Tueffers sold 1,909 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $54,883.75.

On Friday, May 20th, Mark Tueffers sold 91 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $2,615.34.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Mark Tueffers sold 3,200 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $93,152.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

FSBW traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.39. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,952. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.