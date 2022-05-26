Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$123.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKFG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.45.

MKFG stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. Markforged has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $473.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter worth $173,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Markforged by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Markforged by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markforged by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

