Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 180 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.58) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

MKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 215 ($2.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.27) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.71) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 209.88 ($2.64).

MKS opened at GBX 141 ($1.77) on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 127 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 190.93.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

