Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Lowered to GBX 165 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 185 ($2.33) to GBX 165 ($2.08) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MKS. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.58) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 209.88 ($2.64).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 141 ($1.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.93. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 127 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.31). The company has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

