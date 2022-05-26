Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given New GBX 165 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 185 ($2.33) to GBX 165 ($2.08) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 215 ($2.71) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.31.

OTCMKTS MAKSY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

