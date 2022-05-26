Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 215 ($2.71) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

