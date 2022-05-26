Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 215 ($2.71) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.42.
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.