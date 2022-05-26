Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAKSY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 215 ($2.71) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MAKSY opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

