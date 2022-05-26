MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Cowen

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Cowen from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

NYSE MTZ opened at $81.20 on Thursday. MasTec has a 1-year low of $70.72 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. MasTec’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

