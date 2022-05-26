Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Short Interest Up 250.0% in May

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Mastermind stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,362. Mastermind has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.
About Mastermind (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastermind (MMND)
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.