Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Short Interest Up 250.0% in May

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Mastermind stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,362. Mastermind has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

About Mastermind (Get Rating)

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

