Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Director Sells $1,669,077.00 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) Director Jason Krikorian sold 327,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $1,669,077.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,267,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Krikorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $4,083,885.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $4,715,450.01.

NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,170,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,005,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $36,044,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $66,185,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wedbush downgraded Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

