Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 49.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.07. 28,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,095. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

