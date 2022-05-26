Maxim Group Lowers Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Price Target to $5.00

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Maxim Group to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 254.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIOC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biocept presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. 828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.66. Biocept has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. Analysts expect that Biocept will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Biocept in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biocept during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 13.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

