Maxim Group Lowers INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Price Target to $3.00

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Maxim Group to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 200.00% from the company’s current price.

INVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital cut INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

INVO Bioscience stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,772. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. INVO Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVO. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in INVO Bioscience by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.