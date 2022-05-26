Maxim Group Lowers INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Price Target to $3.00

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Maxim Group to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 200.00% from the company’s current price.
INVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital cut INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th.
INVO Bioscience stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,772. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. INVO Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43.
INVO Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
