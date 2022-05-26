Maxim Group Trims Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Target Price to $1.25

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Maxim Group to $1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 220.51% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
CLRB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 210,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,081. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,758 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
