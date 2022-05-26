Maxim Group Trims Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Target Price to $1.25

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Maxim Group to $1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 220.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CLRB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 210,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,081. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,758 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

