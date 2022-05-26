McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $68,322.10 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,686. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $184.43 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.51.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after buying an additional 235,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.