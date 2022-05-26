MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MDJH traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.47. 517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,183. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. MDJM has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.
About MDJM
