MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDJH traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.47. 517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,183. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. MDJM has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

