MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

MedAvail stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.33. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

MedAvail ( NASDAQ:MDVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 174.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MedAvail will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 14,117,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $14,964,704.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDVL. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MedAvail by 172.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MedAvail by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,778 shares during the last quarter.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

