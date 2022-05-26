Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ MSAC opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 113,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 131,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 256,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 167,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 136,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the period.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

