Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $100.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.
Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $6.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.44. 12,672,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.18 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
