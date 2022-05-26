Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $100.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $6.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.44. 12,672,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.18 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.