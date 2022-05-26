Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Medtronic updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.53-$5.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $105.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.36. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.52.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,471,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,452,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,117,000 after purchasing an additional 404,137 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 229.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 347,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 241,991 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,953,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

