Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Short Interest Update

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of MGAWY stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Megaworld has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95.

Get Megaworld alerts:

About Megaworld (Get Rating)

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, and entertainment components.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.