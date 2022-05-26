Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Short Interest Update

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of MGAWY stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Megaworld has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95.
About Megaworld
