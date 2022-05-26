MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,670.50.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $23.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $723.00. 745,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,871. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,021.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,116.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $640.00 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 935,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 77,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $3,435,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

