Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 276.5% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 4,500 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MBINN stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,346. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $29.37.
About Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
