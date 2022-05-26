Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Announces $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $7.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $237.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

