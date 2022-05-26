Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of MESO opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $452.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 982.76%. Analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 255,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 347.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 179,499 shares during the period. 2.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

