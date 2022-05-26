Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 342 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total transaction of $107,690.24.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $62,927.70.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,009,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,697,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.78. The company has a market capitalization of $497.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

