Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Short Interest Down 68.5% in May

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the April 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MEIL remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Methes Energies International has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.
Methes Energies International Company Profile
