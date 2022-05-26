Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $989.06 million-$989.06 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.77 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.20-$38.50 EPS.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,230.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,168.31 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,313.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,436.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,449.25.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $56,711,184 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 70.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 97,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

