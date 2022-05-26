Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $38.20-$38.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.01 billion-$4.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $8.70-$8.80 EPS.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,230.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,168.31 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,313.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,436.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.32, for a total transaction of $15,541,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,277,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $56,711,184. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

