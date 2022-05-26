MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Down 64.3% in May

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the April 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:CMU opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.0153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

