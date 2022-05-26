MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 311.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.