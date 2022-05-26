MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.
Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $43.19.
In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 311.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MGM Growth Properties (Get Rating)
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
