Michael R. Chambrello Purchases 10,000 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Chambrello acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $10.59. 236,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,217. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

