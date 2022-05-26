Michael R. Chambrello Purchases 10,000 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Chambrello acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $10.59. 236,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,217. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.47.
Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
Inspired Entertainment
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
