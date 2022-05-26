Michel Lagarde Sells 17,150 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TMO traded down $14.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $534.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,470. The company’s 50-day moving average is $564.35 and its 200-day moving average is $588.60. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $406,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.